A measure to repeal a private school tuition funding law in Nebraska will make the November ballot

Nebraska’s top election official says organizers have collected enough signatures to ask voters to repeal a new law that uses taxpayer money to fund private school tuition. Organizers of Support Our Schools announced in July that they had gathered more than 86,000 signatures of registered voters. That is well over the nearly 62,000 needed to get the repeal on the ballot. Signatures also had to be collected from 5% of the registered voters in at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties to qualify. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen confirmed Friday that just more than 62,000 signatures had been verified. Evnen says the 5% threshold was met in at least 57 counties.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.