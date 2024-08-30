Japan wants its hardworking citizens to try a 4-day workweek

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is a nation so hardworking its language has a term for literally working oneself to death. Now, the government is trying to address a worrisome labor shortage by coaxing more people and companies to adopt four-day workweeks. The Japanese government first expressed support for a shorter working week in 2021. The concept has been slow to catch on, however. Hoping to produce more takers, especially among small and medium-sized businesses, the government launched a “work style reform” campaign that promotes shorter hours and other flexible arrangements along with overtime limits and paid annual leave. The labor ministry recently started offering free consulting, grants and a growing library of success stories as further motivation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.