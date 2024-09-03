Wearing prosthetics, Ukraine war veterans take to the runway as fashion week returns

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian war veterans with prosthetic limbs have taken to the runway in Kyiv as the country’s fashion week returned home for the first time since the Russian invasion in 2022. The event on Tuesday featured about 50 brands and was aimed at highlighting the resilience of Ukraine’s fashion industry even as the war rages on. London, Berlin, Vienna and other European cities had hosted Ukrainian designs while the Kyiv event remained closed.

