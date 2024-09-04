Ultra swimmer abandons attempt to cross Lake Michigan again

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — An ultra swimmer’s attempt to cross Lake Michigan appears to be over. Jim Dreyer was back on shore Wednesday, according to his online tracker. Dreyer, who is nicknamed The Shark, began swimming Monday night in Grand Haven, Michigan. His goal was to get to Milwaukee in Wisconsin, more than 80 miles away. The 61-year-old Dreyer has now tried four times since 2023 to cross Lake Michigan. He did it more than 20 years ago, back in 1998.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.