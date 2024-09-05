$5 million grant applications open to convert groundwater to surface water irrigation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Grants up to $5 million to convert groundwater to surface water irrigation have become available.

The Idaho Water Resource Board offers a grant program, that encourages applications before the due date by October 4, 2024. Individual producers will need to apply through eligible applicants including Groundwater Districts, Irrigation Districts, Irrigation Boards of Control, and Canal Companies.

Project approval needs to be in a designated Critical Groundwater Management Area or Groundwater Management Area in Idaho.

“The Board is making this new grant program available to encourage water users to reduce the consumption of groundwater resources in areas of the state where our aquifers are in decline,” said Brian Patton, IDWR Deputy Director and Executive Manager of the Idaho Water Resource Board.

See the grant program webpage and criteria for details.

For more information, contact Neeley Miller, grant program administrator, Neeley.miller@idwr.idaho.gov; 208-287-4800.