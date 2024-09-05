Construction begins on state-backed abortion clinic in New Mexico to serve neighboring states

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Construction is getting underway on a state-funded reproductive health and abortion clinic in southern New Mexico that will cater to local residents and people who travel from neighboring states such as Texas and Oklahoma with major restrictions on abortion. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the start of construction Thursday in a visit to Las Cruces. The clinic will draw upon $10 million in state funding that was set aside by the governor under a 2022 executive order. The announcement thrusts public policy on abortion back in the spotlight in the runup to the general election.

