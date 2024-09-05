New Mexico attorney general sues company behind Snapchat alleging child sexual extortion on the site
AP Technology Writer (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the company behind Snapchat. He says that the site’s design and policies foster the sharing of child sexual abuse material and facilitate child sexual exploitation. Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed the lawsuit against Snap Thursday in state court in Santa Fe. In addition to sexual abuse, the lawsuit claims the company also openly promotes child trafficking, drugs and guns. In a statement, Snap said it shares Torrez’s and the public’s concerns about the online safety of young people and it is deeply committed to Snapchat being a safe and positive place.