Physician sentenced to 9 months in prison for punching police officer during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Massachusetts medical doctor who punched a police officer during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nine months of imprisonment followed by nine months of home confinement. Jacquelyn Starer was in a crowd of rioters inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when she struck the officer with a closed fist and shouted a profane insult. Starer told U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Thursday that she isn’t proud of her actions that day. Starer also turned to apologize to the officer whom she assaulted.

