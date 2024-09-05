Ralph Lauren draws the fashion crowd to the horsey Hamptons for a diverse show of Americana

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ralph Lauren took to Hamptons horse country for a rollout of his signature Americana featuring first lady Jill Biden, Usher and Colman Domingo on his front row. Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and a bevy of adorable kids walked his runway Thursday night at a tony horse complex in Bridgehampton. Horses and riders meandered in a nearby field for the open-air show on a weather-perfect evening. He mixed evening, picnic and tennis wear for men, women and children for the extra-long show a day ahead of the official start of New York Fashion Week.

