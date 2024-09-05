Ribbon cutting held for expanded Pocatello Community Rec Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Community Recreation Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its recently expanded facility on Thursday.

The expansion project included the construction of a 3,300 square foot weight room, updating electrical and plumbing systems, and exterior renovations.

Project funding of $1.5 million was donated by the Portneuf Health Trust, a joint-owner organization of Portneuf Medical Center.

Other updates to the facility include a new multipurpose room for community classes and events and new paint and flooring throughout the building.

The Pocatello Community Recreation Center is located at 144 Wilson Ave.