A hurricane-damaged Louisiana skyscraper is set to be demolished Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An abandoned 22-story-building in Louisiana that has become a symbol of the destruction inflicted by back-to-back hurricanes in 2020 is set to be demolished. The once gleaming building in Lake Charles is scheduled to come down Saturday. Formerly known as the Capital One Tower, the structure has been a dominant feature of the city skyline for decades. But after powerful hurricanes Laura and Delta ripped through southwest Louisiana in 2020, the building became an eyesore of shattered windows and shredded tarps. While Lake Charles is rebuilding from the storms, there are still buildings in disarray and residents living in the same conditions as four years ago.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.