The director of the Paralympic closing ceremony wants to turn the Stade de France into a dance floor

PARIS (AP) — The final act of the Paralympics in Paris will be a giant dance party. That’s a promise from Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the Olympic and Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies. Jolly says 24 DJs will perform thumping techno and dance music at the Stade de France on Sunday as the curtain falls on the 2024 Paralympics. In an interview with AP, Jolly says he wants to “turn the Stade de France into the biggest dance floor.” Much like during the Paralympic opening ceremony, which featured artists with disabilities and dancers using crutches or wheelchairs, the dance floor will be open for all.

