A Palestinian team in Chile offers soccer with a heavy dose of protest
Associated Press
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The players have names like José and Antonio and grew up in a South American nation near Antarctica. But their fervor for the Palestinian cause and bright red, white, black and green-colored jerseys is unmatched. For a century now, this storied Chilean soccer club has served as an entry point for the world’s largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East to connect with an ancestral home thousands of miles away. As the bloodiest war in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to rage in the Gaza Strip, Club Palestino’s electric game atmosphere, viewing parties and pre-match political stunts have increasingly tapped into a sense of collective Palestinian grief in this new era of war and displacement.