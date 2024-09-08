Tom Brady takes first steps in transition from football field to TV booth

Fox Sports is spending $375 million to put Tom Brady in the broadcast booth, and the network wants to make sure everyone knows he’s there. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made his debut as an NFL analyst during the Fox broadcast of the regular season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But first came a Brady hype video leading into the pregame show. The studio team admitted they couldn’t help but “fanboy” over their new co-worker.

