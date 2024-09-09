US Open champ Jannik Sinner is a young man in a hurry. He is 23, is No. 1 and has 2 Slam titles

NEW YORK (AP) — New U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner is making big strides in a short amount of time. And he figures that bodes well for what’s to come. Sinner is still just 23 but already has reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and collected the second Grand Slam trophy of his career by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. Add that to his Australian Open championship in January, and Sinner is the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to pick up major titles No. 1 and No. 2 within the same season. Sinner says he wants to keep improving, including on his serve.

