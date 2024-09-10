A residential care worker gets prison in Maine for assaults on a disabled man

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A residential care center employee in Maine is going to prison after pleading guilty to what prosecutors described as “grotesque and pervasive” assaults on a disabled man. Zachery Conners was accused of waterboarding, choking and assaulting a nonverbal adult male client for three years at Lee Residential Care in Hampden. Prosecutors said Conners and three others had complete control over residents and used their power to abuse and torture. Conners was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on Aug. 30. His attorney didn’t return a message on Tuesday. Nor did the residential care center. The three others are awaiting trial.

