Bonneville School District 93 breaks ground on Willow Creek Elementary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Today, September 11, 2024 at 5:00 P.M., Bonneville School District 93 will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Willow Creek Elementary School.

The Facebook post from Bonneville School District 93 states: "We can't wait to break ground on this new chapter for our community! .... We hope to see you there!"

