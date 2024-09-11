Skip to Content
Bonneville School District 93 breaks ground on Willow Creek Elementary

today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:36 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Today, September 11, 2024 at 5:00 P.M., Bonneville School District 93 will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Willow Creek Elementary School.

The Facebook post from Bonneville School District 93 states: "We can't wait to break ground on this new chapter for our community! .... We hope to see you there!"

Local News 8 will be live from the ceremony during our 5 and 5:30 P.M. shows, and will have video from today later tonight in our 9 P.M., 9:30 P.M., and 10 P.M. shows.

