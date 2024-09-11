Donald Trump looks to regain his footing after a rocky debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has emerged from a rocky debate against Kamala Harris looking to regain his footing with 54 days until Election Day. Not even three months ago, Trump stepped off the debate stage in Atlanta having watched President Joe Biden deliver a disjointed, whispery performance that led to him ending his bid. By the end of Tuesday night, it was Trump on the defensive after Harris controlled much of the 90-minute debate. The former president continued Wednesday morning to insist he had won the night. But he also blasted ABC moderators as unfair, a tacit acknowledgment that he didn’t accomplish what he wanted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.