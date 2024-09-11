The ancient jar smashed by a 4-year-old has been fixed. It’s back on display at an Israeli museum

TEL AVIV (AP) — An Israeli museum has put back on display a rare Bronze-Era jar that a 4-year-old accidentally smashed. Last month, a family from northern Israel was visiting the museum when their youngest son tipped over the jar, smashing it into pieces. Restoration experts were able to carefully piece the 3,500-year-old item back together. The jar had been on display at Haifa’s Hecht Museum for 35 years. The museum has tried to turn the incident into an educational opportunity. After the accident, it invited the boy and his family on a special tour of the museum.

