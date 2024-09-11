The Idaho Falls Fire Department remembers those who gave their lives on 9-11

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Today there stands a new memorial for the community.

The memorial includes two illuminated towers to represent the World Trade Center lost.

There is also a piece of steel salvaged from one of the towers.

This was presented to the fire department because of their commitment to preserving history and honoring the lives lost on that tragic day.

“Every day should be cherished because life is precious. 911 showed us it could change literally in a second,” said Captain Kevin Calhoun of the New York Fire Department.

“As time passes, we must ensure that those stories of courage, unity, and strength are not forgotten. Our generation's Pearl Harbor must be remembered and shared, particularly with those who have never experienced it,” said Chief Duane Nelson of the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

You are encouraged, not only today but any day to visit the memorial and remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives on September 11th, 2001.

The memorial is located at the Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 on E street.