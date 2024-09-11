What to grab in an emergency

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - September is national preparedness month, and recent Talker Research study shows Americans are more likely to grab their cell phone instead of their medication or family photos in an emergency evacuation--a whopping 74%!

That’s higher than those who said they would grab their wallet, purse, important documents, or prescription medications. 10% of the surveyed Americans even said they would grab their gaming system!

So what should you actually grab in an emergency?

You should have a 72-hour emergency kit. It will need the basic human essentials.

“In the basic kit, we do have emergency rations and emergency water. And so it’s super important to have these, especially the water," said owner of the Preparedness Store, Mindy Schmidt. "You can live without food for three days, but you can't live without water for three days.”

Your emergency preparedness kit should also have sleeping bags to keep you comfortable and warm at night. Schmidt recommends you keep important documents like birth certificates and passports in your kit. Your emergency kit should be easily available to grab and go. Make sure it's not buried in a closet or basement.

If you're prepared, you will have less to worry about in an emergency.