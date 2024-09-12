Border Patrol response to Uvalde school shooting marred by breakdowns and poor training, report says

A federal report says U.S. Border Patrol agents who rushed to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, were insufficiently trained and failed to establish command at the scene. The review released Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Professional Responsibility is the first to specifically scrutinize the actions of the 188 Border Patrol agents who gathered at Robb Elementary School. That’s more officers than provided by any other law enforcement entity on the day. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed by the teenage gunman.

