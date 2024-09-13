Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors say the driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087. That’s above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey. At a virtual court hearing Friday, they say 43-year-old suspect Sean Higgins also has a history of road rage. A judge has ordered him detained until trial. Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” was home in South Jersey for his sister’s wedding the next day. Defense lawyers say Higgins is a married father with no criminal history before the August 29 crash.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.