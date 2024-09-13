Fani Willis skips a Georgia state Senate hearing while challenging subpoena

ATLANTA (AP) — A special Georgia state Senate committee that had subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with plans to question her Friday about “alleged misconduct” related to her election case against former President Donald Trump was unable to do so because she didn’t show up. The Republican-led committee was formed earlier this year to look into allegations of “various forms of misconduct” against Willis, an elected Democrat. The committee last month sent subpoenas to Willis ordering her to appear and to produce piles of documents. Willis is challenging those subpoenas in court but her challenge has yet to be heard. Her lawyers have argued that the subpoenas are invalid.

