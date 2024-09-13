Former employee of troubled Wisconsin prison pleads guilty to smuggling contraband into the prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (AP) — A former employee at a troubled Wisconsin prison has pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband into the maximum-security prison. Forty-seven-year-old William Lee Homan pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. The Appleton Post Crescent reports Homan was working as a facilities repair worker at the Waupun Correctional Institution when he smuggled items, including cellphones, tobacco products and controlled substances, into the prison in exchange for money. Gov. Tony Evers’ office said in March that federal authorities were investigating an apparent smuggling operation involving employees at the prison.