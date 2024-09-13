Gunman says he heard ‘killing voices’ before Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A psychologist who evaluated a mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket says the gunman heard “killing voices” right before opening fire. B. Thomas Gray testified Friday about the comment and others made by Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as part of a sanity evaluation during Alissa’s trial. Gray said Alissa repeatedly failed during about six hours of interviews to provide any more details about the voices or whether he heard them saying anything. A defense attorney pointed out that Gray and his partner didn’t have full confidence in their conclusion that Alissa was sane because of the limited information he provided.

