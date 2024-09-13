State Department diplomatic security officer pleads guilty to storming Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked as a U.S. State Department diplomatic security officer has pleaded guilty to joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago. Kevin Michael Alstrup is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 12 by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss. Court records show that Alstrup pleaded guilty on Friday to two misdemeanor charges carrying a maximum prison sentence of six months. Alstrup entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing doors after other rioters had forced them open and broken windows aside them. He took photographs with a camera before leaving the building roughly 28 minutes after entering.

