Trains collide in Egypt’s Nile Delta leaving 2 dead, 29 injured

CAIRO (AP) — Two passenger trains have collided in Egypt’s Nile Delta, killing at least two people. The crash happened on Saturday in the city of Zagazig. Egypt’s Health Ministry reported that the collision injured at least 29 others. Train derailments and crashes have been common in Egypt. The aging railway system has been plagued by mismanagement. In recent years, the government has announced initiatives to improve its railways. In 2018, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said 250 billion Egyptian pounds would be needed for a proper overhaul. Last month, a train crashed into a truck in Alexandria, killing two people.

