TikTok heads to court over US law that could lead to a ban on the popular platform

The U.S. government and TikTok will go head-to-head in federal court on Monday as oral arguments begin in a consequential legal case that will determine the future of TikTok in the country. Attorneys for the two sides will appear before a panel of judges at the federal appeals court in Washington. TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, are challenging a U.S. law that requires them to break ties or face a ban in the U.S. by mid-January. The U.S. sees TikTok as a national security threat due to its connections to China. But the company has argued the law being used to resolve those concerns is unconstitutional. The legal battle is expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

