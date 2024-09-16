Giving away a fortune: What could Warren Buffett’s adult children support?

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s adult children, Susie, Howard and Peter Buffett, have long track records as philanthropists. They’ve given away more than $15 billion of their father’s money through their foundations since 2006. Now, their father has entrusted them with donating the remainder of his fortune following his death. The work of the family’s four foundations may offer insight into what the next generation of Buffetts might support and how they might operate when the time comes to give away their fortune. Those foundations are The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

