The next generation of Buffetts is poised to become one of the biggest forces in philanthropy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When the legendary businessman and leader of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, eventually passes away, the next generation of Buffetts — Howard, Susie and Peter — are poised to become one of the most powerful forces in philanthropy. But it wasn’t always going to be that way. Buffett announced in June that he would donate his remaining fortune to a charitable trust managed by his children when he dies — instead of giving it to the Gates Foundation. In an interview with The Associated Press, Howard Buffett says his 94-year-old father is as sharp as ever, and, “It’s pretty amazing that he’s giving us this opportunity.”

