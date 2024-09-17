4 people could face the death penalty after drug arrests on Bali
Associated Press
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said Tuesday that they have arrested six people on drug charges on the tourist island of Bali since July. Four could face execution under the country’s strict drug laws. Two Thai nationals were arrested upon arrival at Bali’s Ngurah Rai airport on Sept. 8 carrying ecstasy and methamphetamines, according to provincial anti-narcotics chief Rudy Ahmad Sudrajat. Police later arrested two Indonesians on accusations of ordering the drugs from Thailand. Authorities also announced the July arrests of two European men on drug charges.