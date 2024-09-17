Sri Lanka’s plantation workers live on the margins. But politicians still want their votes

SPRING VALLEY, Sri Lanka (AP) — Both leading candidates in Sri Lanka’s presidential election are promising to give land to the country’s hundreds of thousands of plantation workers, but the long-marginalized group has heard promises like these before. Sri Lanka’s plantation workers frequently live in dire poverty, but they can swing elections by voting as a bloc. They’re descended from Indian indentured laborers who were brought in by the British during colonial rule to work on plantations, and many still live and work on planations owned by large agricultural companies. The government has made some efforts to improve conditions for the planation workers, but years of fiscal crisis and the resistance of powerful plantation companies have blunted progress.

