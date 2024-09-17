Texas lawmakers show bipartisan support to try to stop a man’s execution

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers is urging Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles to halt an execution. They petitioned Tuesday to stop the execution of Robert Roberson, scheduled for October 17. Roberson was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter in 2002. The lawmakers argue that the case relied on faulty scientific evidence. Eighty-four lawmakers supported the petition in a rare sign of widespread bipartisan support in Texas against a planned execution. Roberson has maintained his innocence. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to comment. A spokesperson with the governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

