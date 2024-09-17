The Biden administration will let Alaska Airlines buy Hawaiian Air after meeting certain terms

The Biden administration is letting Alaska Airlines buy Hawaiian Airlines. The Transportation Department said Tuesday that as a condition, the airlines are promising to maintain some current service, including routes between Hawaii and the mainland U.S. where they don’t have much competition. The decision to let the airlines close their merger stands in contrast to the Biden administration’s opposition to previous airline deals. The Justice Department successfully sued to block JetBlue’s attempt to buy Spirit Airlines.

