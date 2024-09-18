‘Agatha All Along’ sets Kathryn Hahn’s beguiling witch on a new quest — with a catchy new song

Marvel’s latest television series “Agatha All Along” promises to deliver magic, classic Marvel twists and an all-star ensemble cast led by Kathryn Hahn as the evil witch Agatha Harkness on a journey to regain her powers. Hahn tells The Associated Press working on the series has been “a dream.” The spinoff of Marvel’s hit “WandaVision” series also stars Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, and features strong musical elements and several allusions to famous films, series and music throughout. One major touchstone: “The Wizard of Oz.” The first two episodes of “Agatha All Along” premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday.

