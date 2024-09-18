‘Hidden Figures’ of the space race receive Congress’ highest honor at medal ceremony
AP Science Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The hidden figures of the space race have been recognized with Congress’ highest honor at a medal ceremony. The Congressional Gold Medal was presented Wednesday to the families of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson and Christine Darden at the U.S. Capitol. Darden watched the ceremony from her Connecticut home. The four Black women were honored for their work in the early days of the space program. A medal was also given to all the women who worked as mathematicians, engineers and “human computers” on space missions from the 1930s to 1970s.