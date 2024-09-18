Plane lands and gets stuck on sandbar

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - No injures were reported when a small bush plane landed on a sandbar near the Snake River in Bingham County on Wednesday.

The plane was not able to take off again safely without being readjusted. Its pilot was not injured and the plane was not damaged.

A second small plane was traveling with the first plane, and it also landed in the area, authorities said.

Emergency responders came to help around the same time a private boat was able to readjust the bush plane, according to Idaho State Police.