Relentless fighting is devastating Sudan and escalating in Darfur’s capital, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Relentless violence is devastating Sudan, and large-scale fighting has escalated in and around El Fasher. That’s the only capital in Sudan’s western Darfur region that’s not held by paramilitary forces. The United Nations acting humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya told the Security Council on Wednesday that famine has already struck Zamzam camp near El Fasher. She also says a large-scale humanitarian operation is “a matter of life and death.” Msuya urged the council to demand that the warring government and paramilitary Rapid Support Force refrain from targeting civilians, hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure. She also wants the warring parties to allow unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid through all border crossings and conflict lines.

