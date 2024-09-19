Senator’s son to appear in court to change plea in North Dakota deputy’s crash death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer is scheduled to change his plea in connection with a fatal crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy last year. Ian Cramer faces numerous charges, including homicide while fleeing a peace officer. The charges stem from a December 2023 pursuit and crash that killed Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin. The homicide offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. In April, the 43-year-old Cramer pleaded not guilty to the charges. A notice indicated his planned change of plea at a hearing Friday, but court filings didn’t provide details.

