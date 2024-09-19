Tips for getting your yard tools ready for winter

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Winter is on the way, and getting your lawnmowers, weedwackers, and leaf blowers safely stored will have you ready to get back to work quicker in the spring.

Wayne Lott, owner of EZ Parts & Mower Repair in Pocatello, said that every spring he repairs mowers and trimmers that are stricken with preventable break-downs.

"Fuel related issues are about half of the repair issues we deal with for not starting in the spring," said Lott. "Cables is another issue, so keep those lubed. Keep it out of the weather, because if parts get rusty they don't want to work."

Lott also said that yard tools should be stored with at least half of a tank of fuel–and starting your mower or trimmer and running it for three minutes every three months will help keep the carburetor and fuel lines fresh.

When the snow finally melts, remember to check your mower's basic vitals before you get back in the yard.

"To be ready for spring, you want to have a sharp blade and help keep your engine cool with an air filter," said Lott. "And oil doesn't go bad just sitting. As long as you have good oil, when spring comes, you're set to go there."