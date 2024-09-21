Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The troops ordered the bureau to shut down early Sunday amid a widening campaign by Israel targeting the Qatar-funded broadcaster as it covers the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days. It follows an extraordinary order issued in May that saw Israeli police raid Al Jazeera’s broadcast position in East Jerusalem, seizing equipment there, preventing its broadcasts in Israel and blocking its websites. Al Jazeera has continued operating in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

