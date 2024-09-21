Kenya’s president visits Haiti as UN grapples with future of peacekeeping efforts

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto has arrived in Haiti as the United Nations grapples with how to best support a peacekeeping mission of resource-strapped Kenyan and Jamaican forces. The forces have struggled to contain the gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation. Kenya was the first nation to send forces as part of a larger effort by the U.N. to offer international support to Haiti. About 400 Kenyan police are in Haiti. About two dozen police and soldiers from Jamaica arrived to Haiti earlier this month. But the United States and other members of the U.N. have said the forces aren’t enough and lack resources to take on gangs.

