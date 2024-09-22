Trump’s goal of mass deportations fell short. But he has new plans for a second term

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pledging to deport millions of people has long been part of Donald Trump’s playbook. He brings more specifics in his current bid for the White House: invoking wartime powers, relying on like-minded governors and using the military. Trump’s record as president shows a vast gulf between his ambitions and the legal, fiscal and political realities of deporting everyone in the country illegally, about 11 million people in January 2022. But Trump and the chief architect of his immigration policy, Stephen Miller, have signaled a different approach if they return to power in November.

