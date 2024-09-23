The boyfriend of a Navajo woman is set to be sentenced in her killing

PHOENIX (AP) — The boyfriend of a Navajo woman whose killing highlighted calls to end an epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women in North America was set to be sentenced for his murder conviction in the case. Tre C. James was expected in court for sentencing Monday afternoon. He was convicted last fall of first-degree murder in federal court in Phoenix in the fatal shooting of Jamie Yazzie. Yazzie was 32 and the mother of three sons when she went missing in the summer of 2019 from her community on the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona. Her remains were found in November 2021 on the neighboring Hopi reservation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.