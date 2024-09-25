Bahamas seeks help to pay off debt brought by huge storms, result of climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis tells The Associated Press that his nation is in a financial pickle. Like many other countries in the Global South, Bahamas has got lots of debt from warming-connected weather disasters that it did little to cause and is seeking more help, more money, from the Global North and oil companies themselves. Climate finance — which is about the annual $2.4 trillion need for developing nations dealing with climate change and shifting to a greener economy — is a key issue this week at the United Nations and in November in international climate negotiations in Azerbaijan.

