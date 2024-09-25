Moving homeless people from streets to shelter isn’t easy, San Francisco outreach workers say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outreach workers in San Francisco visit homeless people living in tents to match them with shelter. But it’s not a straightforward process. San Francisco has more shelter beds than ever before and a mayor who says she’s fed up with people living outdoors when they’ve been offered a bed. Sometimes a person is eager to move inside but there are no beds. Other times, there are shelter beds but no interest. Some homeless people say they do not want to be warehoused in group shelters. They want privacy and they want to stay with their friends and keep their belongings.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.