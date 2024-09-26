At least 11 killed in Israeli strike that hit a school in northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike hit a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza. At least 11 people were killed on Thursday and 22 others wounded including women and children. The Israeli military says it hit the school in the Jabalia refugee camp and was targeting Hamas militants inside who were planning attacks on Israeli troops. The claim couldn’t be independently confirmed. Israeli forces have repeatedly struck schools. They say Hamas fighters use them as “command centers.” The military says it uses precision weapons to avoid civilian casualties. But the strikes have brought heavy tolls.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.