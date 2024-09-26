Trump and Zelenskyy will meet as tensions rise over US backing for Ukraine
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as tensions have been rising between the two over how to defend the country in its war against Russia. The GOP presidential nominee is facing accusations from his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris that he is advocating for surrender. Trump said Zelenskyy asked for the meeting, and the visit is set for about 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time at Trump Tower in New York. The meeting comes less than a day after Harris met with the Ukrainian leader and expressed unwavering support.