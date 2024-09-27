‘I love you but I hate you.’ What to do when you can’t stand your long-term partner

It’s often said there is a thin line between love and hate. But is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? Relationship experts say it’s perfectly normal for couples to experience moments of what feels like genuine hatred. Terri Orbuch is a sociology professor and author of “Five Simple Steps to Take Your Marriage from Good to Great.” She says it’s important to address minor annoyances before they build up. Address those issues by highlighting a specific behavior instead of painting it as a character flaw. And to help hateful moments dissipate faster, build up a reservoir of things you love about your partner.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.